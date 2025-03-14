Mark Carney sworn in as Canada’s prime minister

Mark Carney, leader of Canada’s ruling party, has taken the oath as Prime Minister, ending Justin Trudeau’s decade-long tenure.

According to international media, the 59-year-old Carney, a former banker and now a politician, is assuming public office for the first time.

He becomes the only Prime Minister in Canada’s history who has never been a member of Parliament.

Carney steps into office at a time when Canada faces significant challenges, including tensions with US President Donald Trump over Canadian sovereignty.

As Prime Minister, Carney must also oversee his party’s internal elections later this year.

Justin Trudeau announced his resignation in January, following public surveys indicating that the Liberal Party might face defeat in the upcoming elections.

After Trudeau’s announcement, the ruling Liberal Party nominated Mark Carney as their new leader.

On March 9, Carney won the leadership election with a strong majority, officially marking the end of Trudeau’s leadership.