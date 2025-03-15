Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 15 March 2025 Saturday

KARACHI – Pakistani currency witnessed slight changes against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham in the open market on March 15, 2025.

On Saturday, 1 USD is 280.4 PKR, 1 Euro is 304.25 PKR, 1 British Pound is 363 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.7 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 76.10.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:00 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar stands at 280.4 for buying and 282.1 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.85.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
     
