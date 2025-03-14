FIA files cases against journalists, YouTubers under PECA for spreading fake news

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered three cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) in Islamabad against well-known journalists and YouTubers following the Jaffer Express attack, accusing them of defaming national institutions.

According to the FIRs, the cases were filed for spreading fake news and inciting the public against institutions through propaganda.

The reports claim that certain social media accounts were used to promote a banned organization.

The FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing has filed cases against journalist and YouTuber Ahmed Noorani, Shafiq Ahmed Advocate, and Aina Durkhani.

The cases state that verified social media accounts were used to create public uncertainty, and further investigations into other accounts are ongoing.