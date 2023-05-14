Fazl dismisses govt's request to change venue of PDM sit-in from Supreme Court to D-Chowk

The federal government on Sunday asked Fazlur Rehman, chairman of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a multi-party ruling alliance, to shift the venue of their Monday's sit-in outside the Supreme Court to D-Chowk in Islamabad.

Fazl, who is also head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), had announced a "peaceful" sit-in outside the apex court on Monday (tomorrow) against Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. He was of the view that CJP Bandial was "facilitating" and giving a "VIP protocol" to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. Fazl was speaking after a meeting of the heads of the parties that form the PDM. PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif too attended the meeting from London via video link.

Making a request to Fazl, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said, "The government wants the PDM to hold the protest at D-Chowk." A law and order situation was created a few days ago, he said.

He made the comments in reference to the violent riots that erupted across the nation on May 9 after Imran Khan was taken into custody from Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Putting aside Dar's request, Fazl said that convoys have departed for Islamabad from all over the country. "We have announced [the sit-in] and now the decision will be made in people's court tomorrow [Monday]."

The demonstration, he informed the ministers, will be held in a "peaceful" manner.