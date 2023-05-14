PTI's social media cell trying to create a Sudan-like situation in Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

NAROWAL – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media cell for allegedly running slander campaigns to create a Sudan-like situation in Pakistan.

The minister said at a press conference in Narowal that PTI's social media "wanted to turn the country into Sudan through its manufactured campaigns". He argued that the party should feel guilty about its "anti-state" rhetoric and actions.

The PML-N minister referred to the Al-Qadir Trust case and said that transfer of funds from Britain to the Supreme Court's account was the reason Khan was granted bail after his arrest earlier this week.

The minister said the former premier had asserted that the transaction in question had received clearance from the cabinet. "You're crying when it's your turn to deliver receipts? You burn Jinnah House when it's your turn to submit receipts," he said.