PTI's social media cell trying to create a Sudan-like situation in Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

Web Desk 11:59 PM | 14 May, 2023
PTI's social media cell trying to create a Sudan-like situation in Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal
NAROWAL – Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media cell for allegedly running slander campaigns to create a Sudan-like situation in Pakistan.

The minister said at a press conference in Narowal that PTI's social media "wanted to turn the country into Sudan through its manufactured campaigns". He argued that the party should feel guilty about its "anti-state" rhetoric and actions.

The PML-N minister referred to the Al-Qadir Trust case and said that transfer of funds from Britain to the Supreme Court's account was the reason Khan was granted bail after his arrest earlier this week.

The minister said the former premier had asserted that the transaction in question had received clearance from the cabinet. "You're crying when it's your turn to deliver receipts? You burn Jinnah House when it's your turn to submit receipts," he said.

Daily Horoscope –14th May 2023

09:04 AM | 14 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 14, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 14, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.9 295.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 777.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 43.03
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.97 37.35
Indian Rupee INR 3.53 3.88
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.25
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944.81 953.81
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.94 95.51
New Zealand Dollar NZD 183.93 185.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.55 27.85
Omani Riyal OMR 752.33 760.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.54 80.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.29 28.58
Swiss Franc CHF 324.91 327.41
Thai Bhat THB 8.6 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 14, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs234,900 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,390.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Karachi PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Islamabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Peshawar PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Quetta PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sialkot PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Attock PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujranwala PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Jehlum PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Multan PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Bahawalpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Gujrat PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nawabshah PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Chakwal PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Hyderabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Nowshehra PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Sargodha PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Faisalabad PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650
Mirpur PKR 234,900 PKR 2,650

