Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases PIA grounded plane
Share
KUALA LUMPUR – A Malaysian court on Wednesday directs immediate release of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane that was held two weeks ago in wake of a British court case over the jet's lease.
The court directed to release the plane with immediate release as both sides had reached an amicable settlement to the dispute.
PIA counsel Kwan Will Sen said Peregrine has agreed to withdraw lawsuit against Pakistan International Airlines Corp and for the injunction orders to be set aside. With this, the two Boeing aircraft operated by PIAC would be released with immediate effect.
Earlier on January 23, the national carrier informed the London High Court that it has paid around $7 million to Peregrine Aviation Charlie Ltd in the case of two jets leased to it by the Dublin-based AerCap.
PIA pays $7mn for impounded jet in Malaysia 11:17 AM | 23 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday informed the London High Court that it has paid ...
- #PAKvSA – Pakistan lead by 88 runs at stumps on 2nd day of 1st test ...05:50 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- PIA pilots spot ‘UFO’ while flying over Karachi (VIDEO)05:12 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases PIA grounded plane03:39 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
-
- Bride-to-be Bakhtawar lives her ‘Mehndi-Laga-Ke-Rakhna’ moment ...03:05 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- 'Jaanay Iss Dil' – Hadiqa Kiani's first Qawwali wins hearts06:28 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Asia Argento accuses Fast & Furious director of sexual assault09:32 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Danyal Zafar set to make his TV debut08:51 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021