Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases PIA grounded plane

Web Desk
03:39 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Lease dispute: Malaysian court releases PIA grounded plane
Share

KUALA LUMPUR – A Malaysian court on Wednesday directs immediate release of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane that was held two weeks ago in wake of a British court case over the jet's lease.

The court directed to release the plane with immediate release as both sides had reached an amicable settlement to the dispute.

PIA counsel Kwan Will Sen said Peregrine has agreed to withdraw lawsuit against Pakistan International Airlines Corp and for the injunction orders to be set aside. With this, the two Boeing aircraft operated by PIAC would be released with immediate effect.

Earlier on January 23, the national carrier informed the London High Court that it has paid around $7 million to Peregrine Aviation Charlie Ltd in the case of two jets leased to it by the Dublin-based AerCap.

PIA pays $7mn for impounded jet in Malaysia 11:17 AM | 23 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday informed the London High Court that it has paid ...

More From This Category
PIA pilots spot ‘UFO’ while flying over ...
05:12 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Bride-to-be Bakhtawar lives her ...
03:05 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Pakistani flag hoisted in Srinagar on Indian ...
02:27 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
BZU and University of Peshawar agrees to conduct ...
01:41 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Two TikTokers arrested for filming clips on level ...
01:09 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Manual processing of visas at Pakistani missions ...
12:53 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Atif Aslam shares an adorable picture of his son
03:22 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr