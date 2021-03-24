Sindh decides to keep schools, shrines open despite NCOC concerns over spike in COVID-19 cases

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to keep educational institutions and shrines open across the province as COVID-19 positivity ratio is not alarming amid third wave of the pandemic.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani while talking to private news channel said that schools in the province will not be closed.

His remarks comes after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) held a key meeting to decide on closure of schools in several cities reporting high positivity ratio.

The top monitoring body had decided to extend closures of schools in nine districts of Punjab till April 11 as they had previously been closed till March 28.

The minister highlighted that schools in the remaining districts of Punjab would remain open, adding that COVID-19 situation was alarming in Punjab as compare to Sindh and Balochistan.

Ghani further said that schools were being closed in areas where coronavirus cases were reported, adding that the government had closed more than 150 educational institutions in around three months.

Meanhwhile, the Sindh government said that all shrines and dargahs will remain open with strict implementation on SOPs despite the NCOC's decision for closure of these places across the country to slow the spread of the virus.

In a letter, the Auqaf department has been directed to close the shrines immediately if the SOPs are not followed strictly.