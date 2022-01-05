Daily Covid infections in Pakistan hit 3-month high as Omicron spreads

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is bracing itself for a surge in Omicron cases as 898 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest one-day rise in locally acquired Covid-19 cases in around three months.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan is now facing the fifth wave of novel coronavirus as 5 people died of the disease in the last 24 hours. The overall toll has now surged to 28,950 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,298,763.

Pakistan conducted a total of 49,673 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.80 percent.

Statistics 5 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,673

Positive Cases: 898

Positivity %: 1.80%

Deaths :5

Patients on Critical Care: 652 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 5, 2022

The number of patients in critical care was 652. Around 245 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,257,600.

As many as 483,648 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 445,940 in Punjab, 181,537 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,880 in Islamabad, 33,653 in Balochistan, 34,676 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,076 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,675 in Sindh, 5,935 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 365 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.