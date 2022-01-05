Daily Covid infections in Pakistan hit 3-month high as Omicron spreads
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is bracing itself for a surge in Omicron cases as 898 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest one-day rise in locally acquired Covid-19 cases in around three months.
According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan is now facing the fifth wave of novel coronavirus as 5 people died of the disease in the last 24 hours. The overall toll has now surged to 28,950 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,298,763.
Pakistan conducted a total of 49,673 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.80 percent.
Statistics 5 Jan 22:— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 5, 2022
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,673
Positive Cases: 898
Positivity %: 1.80%
Deaths :5
Patients on Critical Care: 652
The number of patients in critical care was 652. Around 245 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,257,600.
As many as 483,648 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 445,940 in Punjab, 181,537 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,880 in Islamabad, 33,653 in Balochistan, 34,676 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Pakistan issues new guidelines for international ... 12:29 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Aviation Authority has issued stern guidelines for international passengers as data showed a ...
Moreover, 13,076 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,675 in Sindh, 5,935 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 365 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.
‘IHU’: New vaccine-resistant variant of Covid ... 03:43 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
PARIS – As the Omicron variant has become the dominant strain in parts of the world, health experts in France ...
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- Govt tables IMF-mandated mini-budget in Senate amid opposition protest09:54 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Daily Covid infections in Pakistan hit 3-month high as Omicron spreads09:28 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 January 202208:42 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
- 'UN must live up to its promise to Kashmiris,' Pakistan's FM says on ...08:23 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Sana Fakhar sets the dance floor on fire at Areeba Habib's Shendi08:16 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Meesha Shafi denies reports of compromise with Ali Zafar05:28 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Social media finds Alizeh Shah's doppelganger05:00 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021