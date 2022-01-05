Daily Covid infections in Pakistan hit 3-month high as Omicron spreads
Web Desk
09:28 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
Daily Covid infections in Pakistan hit 3-month high as Omicron spreads
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is bracing itself for a surge in Omicron cases as 898 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest one-day rise in locally acquired Covid-19 cases in around three months.

According to the latest statistics from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan is now facing the fifth wave of novel coronavirus as 5 people died of the disease in the last 24 hours. The overall toll has now surged to 28,950 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,298,763.

Pakistan conducted a total of 49,673 cases in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.80 percent.

The number of patients in critical care was 652. Around 245 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,257,600.

As many as 483,648 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 445,940 in Punjab, 181,537 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,880 in Islamabad, 33,653 in Balochistan, 34,676 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan issues new guidelines for international ... 12:29 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Aviation Authority has issued stern guidelines for international passengers as data showed a ...

Moreover, 13,076 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,675 in Sindh, 5,935 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 746 in Azad Kashmir, 365 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

‘IHU’: New vaccine-resistant variant of Covid ... 03:43 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

PARIS – As the Omicron variant has become the dominant strain in parts of the world, health experts in France ...

More From This Category
Govt tables IMF-mandated mini-budget in Senate ...
09:54 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
'UN must live up to its promise to Kashmiris,' ...
08:23 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
ECP scrutiny committee says PTI hid funds, but no ...
11:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Omani businessmen see investment opportunities in ...
10:43 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Pakistan's central bank to issue digital banking ...
10:20 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
Travelling with naswar to Gulf countries can land ...
11:23 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities support Health Ministry in mission to defeat COVID-19 with #MeriVaccineKahani ...
06:11 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr