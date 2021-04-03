#Cancelboardexams2021 trends on Twitter amid worsening COVID-19 situation

10:04 PM | 3 Apr, 2021
#Cancelboardexams2021 trends on Twitter amid worsening COVID-19 situation
LAHORE – Students have urged education authorities to cancel this year’s board exams as Pakistan is battling with the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced that board examinations of classes nine to 12 will be held as per the timetable.

The students have taken to social media to push their demand and it is now trending on Twitter with ‘#cancelboardexams2021’ but with no official announcement in their favour so far.

Some are sharing memes while others are talking about the serious COVID-19 situation in the country.

Here are some reactions;

