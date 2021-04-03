Cancelboardexams2021 trends on Twitter amid worsening COVID-19 situation

LAHORE – Students have urged education authorities to cancel this year’s board exams as Pakistan is battling with the third wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced that board examinations of classes nine to 12 will be held as per the timetable.

The students have taken to social media to push their demand and it is now trending on Twitter with ‘#cancelboardexams2021’ but with no official announcement in their favour so far.

Some are sharing memes while others are talking about the serious COVID-19 situation in the country.

Here are some reactions;

#novoteforPTI These are the reasons for cancellation of board exams.The risk of COVID is main because it is spreading very fast and the 3rd wave is very dangerous. #novoteforPTI pic.twitter.com/p8N5PLDZUr@ImranKhanPTI#cancelboardexams2021 — Raahum Malhi (@Deleted_world_) April 3, 2021

Ok Fine, In the next election and my parents will not vote for your political party leave your stubbornness and make the best decision.@ImranKhanPTI @Shafqat_Mahmood #novoteforPTI #cancelboardexams2021 https://t.co/zLkfB9yQdM — Faizi Khan (@Faizii_69) April 3, 2021