MTJ – Maulana Tariq Jameel launches own clothing brand (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel on Saturday launched his own clothing brand in Karachi.

An event for the inauguration of the clothing line was held in the port city. Videos circulating on social media shows the preacher offering dua.

In a video message shared on his official page on Facebook last month, Maulana started the clip with a background of the scenario. He mentioned that he established Madrasa tul Hasnain, a seminary for students to get whole education in the Arabic language in the year 2000.

Now expanded to 10 branches, it was not effortless to manage financially.

He mentioned that some of the prosperous friends took the responsibility to run these religious schools. In the year 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic caused huge losses to the business and it turned worse for Madrasa tul Hasnain branches as the administration have to shut down the operations due to lack of finances.

Tariq Jameel then expressed his long-time desire to run all these seminaries to run without aid and he thanked some of his close friends who contributed to the noble cause and helped him started the MTJ brand. He also wished to enhance the project and form a hospital with it.

Clarifying about the gossips, he mentioned that he never desired to make any profit out of this business. The whole idea was to support the seminaries in the financial crisis.

He also opposes the dilemma in the subcontinent as people criticizes religious personalities for doing business although it Sunnah.

He referred to Imam Abu Hanifa who was one of the notable cloth merchant of his time.