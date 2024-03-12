Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash twin cities today

Most regions of Pakistan including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpinid are set to receive heavy rains, thunderstorms under new weather conditions.
In its advisory, PMD said a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of country from Monday evening and likely to grip most upper, and central region.
The trough of westerly waves is bringing chilly weather to capital Islamabad and garrison city where mercury will drop to single digit in night.
Met Offic e said showers will hit Islamabad and Rawalpindi from Tuesday night.
The mercury of metropolis was recorded at 22°C, with humidity around 35 percent and winds blew at 8km per hour.
Islamabad Air Quality
Islamabad's air quality on Tuesday was recorded at 102, which is Moderate.
Met Office said heavy rainfall will cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Gwadar, Ketch, Turbat, Panjgur, and snowfall may disrupt traffic flows in northern parts of Balochistan.
It said widespread showers with snowfall at isolated places may cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh.
PMD also warned of heavy rainfall and landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.