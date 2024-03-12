Islamabad, Rawalpindi Weather Update: Rain, thunderstorm to lash twin cities today

Most regions of Pakistan including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpinid are set to receive heavy rains, thunderstorms under new weather conditions.

In its advisory, PMD said a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of country from Monday evening and likely to grip most upper, and central region.

The trough of westerly waves is bringing chilly weather to capital Islamabad and garrison city where mercury will drop to single digit in night.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi Rain update

Met Offic e said showers will hit Islamabad and Rawalpindi from Tuesday night.

Islamabad Temperature Today

The mercury of metropolis was recorded at 22°C, with humidity around 35 percent and winds blew at 8km per hour.

Islamabad Air Quality

Islamabad's air quality on Tuesday was recorded at 102, which is Moderate.

Pakistan braces for heavy rains, flash flooding, and snowfall

Met Office said heavy rainfall will cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Gwadar, Ketch, Turbat, Panjgur, and snowfall may disrupt traffic flows in northern parts of Balochistan.

It said widespread showers with snowfall at isolated places may cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh.

PMD also warned of heavy rainfall and landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.