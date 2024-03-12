Fatima Fertilizer, Atif Aslam join hands for a soulful rendition of “Allah Hu”

LAHORE - Embark on a journey of soulful dedication as Fatima Fertilizer unwraps its harmonious collaboration with the renowned vocalist Atif Aslam. Together, they bring new life into the classic masterpiece “Allah Hu”.
This rendition promises to captivate the audience during the sacred month of Ramzan, a time when people come together in unity and compassion, embracing the spirit of kindness and appreciation. The video has been published on the social media platforms of Sarsabz Fertilizer.
“The essence of Ramzan lies in the belief that Allah Almighty will bestow His abundant blessings upon humanity when they call upon Him with faith and conviction. “Allah hu, as a symbol of faith, reflects the essence of every Muslim's prayer for His mercy and blessings. We chose to introduce a mesmerizing rendition of "Allah hu" with the aspiration that these verses will rejuvenate our nation's spirit, reminding everyone that with prayer and perseverance, we can overcome any obstacle in life. Let us unite in faith, for Allah is ever merciful and listens to our prayers. Together, with this steadfast belief, we shall triumph”, said Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales, Fatima Fertilizer.
Atif Aslam, the renowned Pakistani vocalist, has captivated audiences worldwide with his melodious voice and soulful renditions. Alongside his mainstream hits, he has also recited several spiritual masterpieces, resonating deeply with listeners. His rendition of "Allah hu" stands as a timeless masterpiece, etching itself into the collective memory of the Pakistani nation. With each note, Atif Aslam instils a profound sense of admiration, making it ever more memorable and spiritually enriching for everyone.
As we cherish the blessings of this holy month, let "Allah Hu" be the sound of a soulful Ramzan, a symphony of faith and gratitude. To watch the full video of this rendition, please visit:
Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar in the open market on March 12, 2024 Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.95 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304.4 for buying and 307.4 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|281.95
|Euro
|EUR
|304.4
|307.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.38
|751.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.9
|39.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.02
|41.42
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.17
|919.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.64
|60.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.68
|174.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.84
|27.14
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.01
|734.01
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.37
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.8
|321.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.9
|8.05
