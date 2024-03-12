Search

World

Indian PM Modi pushes forward with anti-Muslim Citizenship Law ahead of next elections

Hardliner politician uses controversial legislation to win third term for Hindutwa nationalist govt

Web Desk
12:36 PM | 12 Mar, 2024
NEW DELHI – One of most populated nations India is world's third-largest Muslim population of 200 million continues to suppress minorities and now Modi-led government moved to implement Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), weeks before BJP premier seeks third term for his nationalist government.

The incumbent government is planning to enforce the citizenship law that drew ire for being discriminatory against Muslims as it will enable non-Muslim religious minorities to apply for Indian citizenship.

First introduced in 2019, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) triggered widespread protests resulting in numerous deaths and arrests in Indian capital.

The timing of contentious legislation has everyone's attention as the recent announcement comes weeks ahead of government's expected announcement of date for the next general election.

Modi is looking to expand its majority in parliament and secure a rare third term for as polls are expected to be held in May this year.

In recent announcement, the Indian home affairs ministry announced receiving online applications for citizenship under CAA law. India's home affairs minister and Modi aide Amit Shah and other members defended law, stating that it does not revoke citizenship but rather offers it to persecuted individuals from neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, Congress and other opposition parties raised questions at timing of the announcement, with many calling it Modi's stunt before the country of 1.4 billion goes to polls.

Right activists called Modi's citizenship law a move to showcase implementation of Hindu-first policies, terming it cliched strategy of BJP to appeal voters.

The critics slam Modi of eroding crusing India's secular principles during his tenure and of overseeing a rise in anti-Muslim hate crimes and discrimination.

Earlier this year, Indian PM unveiled Ram Mandir Hindu shrine built on the site of a mosque demolished by Hindutwa members in 90s.

Violent protests continuing against controversial Citizenship law in India

World

11:43 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Kate Middleton apologises over edited Mother's Day photo

08:26 PM | 10 Mar, 2024

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

04:32 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Saudi robot spotted harassing female reporter (VIDEO)

12:12 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Five Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia for murder during armed ...

10:40 AM | 6 Mar, 2024

US again calls on Pakistani authorities to lift X/Twitter blockage

Latest

01:57 PM | 12 Mar, 2024

Sonam Bajwa expresses desire to visit Pakistan soon

