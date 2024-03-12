Model Ayyan Ali cheers for President Asif Zardari's return to office

Congratulations are in order for Asif Zardari who makes history by becoming President of Pakistan for the second time, and the latest to extend felicitation is model Ayyan Ali.

In a post on microblogging platform X, model Ayyan Ali extended warm wishes to the PPP leader who took oath as the president of Pakistan for the second time.

The post stated “Mornin’ Mr. President. Godspeed and Good luck. And ofcourse not to forget. Ahh well very respectfully, Asif Ali Zardari is the head of state again and we all love him”.

Ayyan also shared a clip from her previous interview with actor Shaan Shahid from a morning show.

In the clip, the host asked Ayyan about Zardari in the rapid-fire round, and she responded: “Well very respectfully he is the head of the state. Our president and we all love him.”

Let it be known that model Ayyan Ali was detained in 2015 for smuggling half million dollars in cash to UAE at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad.

The showbiz star remained behind bars for four months, and she was accused of involvement in money laundering operations.

Later, the country's top court allowed Ayyan to travel foreign country, removing her name from the Exit Control List. An excise and taxation court later declared her a proclaimed offender in a currency smuggling case.