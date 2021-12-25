China hands over largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan Navy
01:03 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
China hands over largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan Navy
BEIJING – Pakistan Navy on Friday received a modern four Type 054A/P frigate built by China.

The launching ceremony of the handover was attended by Naval Chief Commodore Rashid Mahmood Shaikh, who is currently deputed in China.

Type 054A/P frigate and its sister ships are said to be the most powerful surface vessels planned under Pakistan’s naval modernization program, meant to redress a conventional imbalance with India.

Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said the technologically advanced ship is fitted with the latest surface, subsurface, anti-air weapons, combat management system, and sensors.

Naval Chief Commodore Rashid Mahmood addressing the ceremony said the timely formation of the frigate shows the expertise of the Chinese Shipyard.

Being equipped with a top electronic warfare system along with modern self-defense capabilities, the Type 054A/P frigate can simultaneously execute a number of naval warfare missions in a highly intense multi-threat environment.

The warship is the largest and most advanced warship China has ever exported while the completion and the delivery of the vessel is another major achievement of the friendship of neighboring countries.

