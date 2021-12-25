Santa Claus boards PIA plane to distribute Christmas gifts

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines PIA delighted passengers with a very special Christmas experience when Santa boarded the plane in mid-flight.

The passengers of the Karachi-bound flight met with a pleasant surprise as Santa Claus, a character originating in Eastern Christian culture who is said to bring children gifts, flanked by the cabin crew distributed presents among them.

A senior Christian Purser, attired in the Santa Claus dress, distributes gifts and chocolates to the passengers, especially among children.

The national airline also shared the moment on official Twitter saying ‘Festivities are in the Air!!! Bringing Joy & Happiness to the Young and the Young at Heart’.

PIA spokesman in a news release said this activity has become a tradition of the national flag carrier for the past several years.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, Members of National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel, and Nafisa Shah, who were aboard the flight, also cheered the pleasant activity and wished it all success in future strides.

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said PIA is flying according to the needs of all schools of thought as it was everyone's airline and the national asset.