Santa Claus boards PIA plane to distribute Christmas gifts
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines PIA delighted passengers with a very special Christmas experience when Santa boarded the plane in mid-flight.
The passengers of the Karachi-bound flight met with a pleasant surprise as Santa Claus, a character originating in Eastern Christian culture who is said to bring children gifts, flanked by the cabin crew distributed presents among them.
A senior Christian Purser, attired in the Santa Claus dress, distributes gifts and chocolates to the passengers, especially among children.
The national airline also shared the moment on official Twitter saying ‘Festivities are in the Air!!! Bringing Joy & Happiness to the Young and the Young at Heart’.
Festivities are in the Air!!! Bringing Joy & Happiness to the Young and the Young at Heart.— PIA (@Official_PIA) December 24, 2021
PIA Celebrates Christmas onboard as a surprise gift to our guests, with our very own Santa🎅🏾!! Happy Christmas 🎁🎄 to everyone celebrating #Christmas #ChristmasEve & a #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/1K0r3gip3u
PIA spokesman in a news release said this activity has become a tradition of the national flag carrier for the past several years.
Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, Members of National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel, and Nafisa Shah, who were aboard the flight, also cheered the pleasant activity and wished it all success in future strides.
Christians celebrate Christmas across Pakistan 12:15 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – The Christian community across Pakistan, just like other parts of the world, is celebrating the holy ...
PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said PIA is flying according to the needs of all schools of thought as it was everyone's airline and the national asset.
PIA's innovative Christmas advert tops reddit in ... 02:13 PM | 27 Dec, 2017
ISLAMABAD - It seems like the national flag carrier of Pakistan is striving hard to re-gain its lost glory as multiple ...
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
-
- Iran fires ballistic missiles during war games as threat of Israeli ...03:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Santa Claus boards PIA plane to distribute Christmas gifts03:19 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- NASA enters ‘new era of astronomy’ today as James Webb Space ...01:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- China handovers largest, most advanced warship to Pakistan Navy01:03 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt spotted vacationing with family05:45 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Adnan Siddiqui recalls his perfect fan moment with A R Rahman06:10 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- Saboor Aly clears the air regarding viral video with Ali Ansari07:20 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021