Santa Claus boards PIA plane to distribute Christmas gifts
Web Desk
03:19 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Santa Claus boards PIA plane to distribute Christmas gifts
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines PIA delighted passengers with a very special Christmas experience when Santa boarded the plane in mid-flight.

The passengers of the Karachi-bound flight met with a pleasant surprise as Santa Claus, a character originating in Eastern Christian culture who is said to bring children gifts, flanked by the cabin crew distributed presents among them.

A senior Christian Purser, attired in the Santa Claus dress, distributes gifts and chocolates to the passengers, especially among children.

The national airline also shared the moment on official Twitter saying ‘Festivities are in the Air!!! Bringing Joy & Happiness to the Young and the Young at Heart’.

PIA spokesman in a news release said this activity has become a tradition of the national flag carrier for the past several years.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque, Members of National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel, and Nafisa Shah, who were aboard the flight, also cheered the pleasant activity and wished it all success in future strides.

Christians celebrate Christmas across Pakistan 12:15 AM | 25 Dec, 2021

LAHORE – The Christian community across Pakistan, just like other parts of the world, is celebrating the holy ...

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said PIA is flying according to the needs of all schools of thought as it was everyone's airline and the national asset.

PIA's innovative Christmas advert tops reddit in ... 02:13 PM | 27 Dec, 2017

ISLAMABAD - It seems like the national flag carrier of Pakistan is striving hard to re-gain its lost glory as multiple ...

More From This Category
#Islamabad records first case of #Omicron variant
05:23 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Iran fires ballistic missiles during war games as ...
03:48 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
PM Imran announces new organisational structure ...
11:52 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
Indian police register case after outrage over ...
12:29 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
China handovers largest, most advanced warship to ...
01:03 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Green Line maiden bus hits the road in Karachi
11:28 AM | 25 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sushmita Sen breaks up with 29-year-old boyfriend
08:35 PM | 24 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr