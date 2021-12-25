Iran fires ballistic missiles during war games as threat of Israeli strikes grow (VIDEO)

TEHRAN – Iran on Friday fired 16 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles during military drills that officials said a warning to arch-enemy Israel.

Report of IRNA said Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired ballistic missiles at the close of five days of military drills in response to massive threats from Israel.

Iran’s military exercise dubbed as Payambar-e-Azam means ‘Great Prophet’, occurred in Bushehr, Hormozgan, and Khuzestan provinces, each of which touch the Gulf.

The ballistic missiles fired during the war games across the country’s south were Emad, Ghadr, Sejjil, Zalzal, Dezful, and Zolfaghar, and that their ranges vary between 350km and 2,000km (220-1,250 miles).

The IRGC launches 16 ballistic missiles of different classes during massive joint military exercises Iran’s southern areas.https://t.co/CDycbDdQ5c pic.twitter.com/CqGbwissl9 — Press TV (@PressTV) December 24, 2021

Iranian TV also broadcasted clips of missiles striking the target structures and issued a threat to the Jewish state.

Iran armed forces chief Major General Mohammad Bagheri told the state-run broadcaster that these exercises were designed to respond to threats made in recent days by the Zionist regime.

He said sixteen missiles aimed and annihilated the chosen target. Hundreds of Iranian missiles are capable of destroying a country that dared to attack Iran.

US official to visit Israel this week for ... 12:35 AM | 22 Dec, 2021 A senior Biden administration official has said that US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will visit Israel this ...

Iranian officials claimed its ballistic missiles have a range of 2,000 km and are capable of reaching Israel and US bases in the region if provoked.

The development come after US national security adviser Jake Sullivan called on Israeli PM Naftali Bennett amid Israel’s opposition to efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Tel Aviv has long threatened military action if diplomacy fails.

Meanwhile, commander of US Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie has acknowledged the capability of Iranian ballistic missiles with high precision.