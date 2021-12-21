Mystery surrounds explosion at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant
Share
JEDDAH – Amid speculations about an Israeli strike, mystery surrounds an explosion at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran.
According to the Iranian authorities, the 5 am incident was related to an air defence drill.
Iran however warned that Tehran would give a “crushing response” to any Israeli attack.
“This exercise took place with full preparation and coordination with the armed forces,” Bushehr’s deputy governor Mohammadtaqi Irani said, amid reports of anti-aircraft fire in the area.
The incident is similar to another this month, when Iranian authorities said air defences had fired a missile as part of a military drill after reports of a large explosion above the central town of Natanz, which houses Iran’s main nuclear research facility.
Israel has carried out several attacks on facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, including one in April at Natanz site, and has killed several Iranian nuclear scientists. It opposes efforts by world powers to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and has long threatened military action if diplomacy fails to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear bomb. Israel has the Middle East’s only nuclear arsenal.
Iran said it would retaliate to any Israeli move against it. “If Israel carries out attacks against Iran, our armed forces will immediately attack all centers, bases, routes, and spaces used to carry out the aggression,” said Gholamali Rashid, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
“Any threat to Iran’s nuclear sites and military bases by the Zionist regime is not possible without the green light of America.”
Talks with Iran in Vienna to reinstate the nuclear pact have made little progress since they resumed last month for the first time since Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was elected in June. The talks are expected to resume on Dec. 27.
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Saline Sodic Correction with Calcium Salt12:03 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Pesticides Abbreviations & their Meanings09:44 AM | 27 Sep, 2021
- UK court orders Dubai’s ruler to pay ex-wife over $700 million in ...10:45 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Mystery surrounds explosion at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant10:38 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Libya’s education minister arrested for not providing free ...10:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan, Islamic Development Bank ink $72.5 mln agreement for ...10:05 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan-Iran-Turkey freight train restarts after 10-year hiatus09:30 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Mahira Khan celebrates her birthday with son Azlan07:21 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Fashion Face-off - Mahira Khan and Nina Kashif sizzle in white ...05:02 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- Sheheryar Munawar recalls 'filmy' moment with Syra Yousuf in latest ...04:05 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
- World cannot afford unstable Afghanistan, Pakistan Army chief tells ...06:49 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021