Mystery surrounds explosion at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant

10:38 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Mystery surrounds explosion at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant
Share

JEDDAH – Amid speculations about an Israeli strike, mystery surrounds an explosion at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran.

According to the Iranian authorities, the 5 am incident was related to an air defence drill.

Iran however warned that Tehran would give a “crushing response” to any Israeli attack.

“This exercise took place with full preparation and coordination with the armed forces,” Bushehr’s deputy governor Mohammadtaqi Irani said, amid reports of anti-aircraft fire in the area.

The incident is similar to another this month, when Iranian authorities said air defences had fired a missile as part of a military drill after reports of a large explosion above the central town of Natanz, which houses Iran’s main nuclear research facility.

Israel has carried out several attacks on facilities linked to Iran’s nuclear programme, including one in April at Natanz site, and has killed several Iranian nuclear scientists. It opposes efforts by world powers to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and has long threatened military action if diplomacy fails to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear bomb. Israel has the Middle East’s only nuclear arsenal.

Iran said it would retaliate to any Israeli move against it. “If Israel carries out attacks against Iran, our armed forces will immediately attack all centers, bases, routes, and spaces used to carry out the aggression,” said Gholamali Rashid, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Any threat to Iran’s nuclear sites and military bases by the Zionist regime is not possible without the green light of America.”

Talks with Iran in Vienna to reinstate the nuclear pact have made little progress since they resumed last month for the first time since Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was elected in June. The talks are expected to resume on Dec. 27.

More From This Category
UK court orders Dubai’s ruler to pay ex-wife ...
10:45 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Libya’s education minister arrested for not ...
10:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
India deploys 1st squadron of Russian S-400 air ...
09:05 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
US records its first death linked to Omicron ...
06:46 PM | 21 Dec, 2021
Cash-starved Taliban 'accidentally' wire $0.8 ...
11:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2021
Indian fake news defeated as Khalistan voting in ...
08:30 PM | 20 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt birthday note for Govinda
09:08 PM | 21 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr