Tecno announces launch date of Camon 16 Premier, a photography king smartphone

LAHORE - TECNO, an international smartphone brand is always keeping its legacy to produce innovative features and specifications at best affordable prices. TECNO is soon launching Camon 16 Premier on the 9th October, in eternal pastel colours, mighty processer, a 4k professional camera with a high megapixel selfie, and a rear camera with TAIVOS Technology.

Earlier this year TECNO launched Camon 15 which marked a massive hit and gained success in no time. Beholding the immense response, the company recently teased on the Camon 16 Premier via the social media crowning as a “Photography King”.

It is perceived this successor will have a super versatile camera system packed with four shooters, 64 MP standard camera, 8 MP wide-angle, 2 MP bokeh lens, and Al Lens for capturing vibrant videos which are coupled with multiple LED flashes.

Moreover, according to the source it comprises of an advanced MT G90 Processor, a hefty 4500 mAh Battery with a 33w Fast Charging option, and 128 GB+8GB memory which includes many more prominent features, comes at a premium price.

The Camon series has always been a trendsetter and praised by tech specialists and customers for their innovative cameras that capture crystal clear and HD images. The upcoming Camon 16 Premier is going to be a triumph amongst the photography enthusiast, gamers, and tech fanatics.

This newcomer will surely bring a storm in the market and the company will witness remarkable growth sales.