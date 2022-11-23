Ex-JUI-F senator Ghulam Ali appointed as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor
PESHAWAR – President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of former JUI-F senator Haji Ghulam Ali as the governor of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier sent the summary to President Arif Alvi to appoint Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam leader Ghulam Ali as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor.
Reports in local media suggest that the ruling alliance agreed on the name of Haji Ghulam Ali, father-in-law of Fazl-ur-Rehman’s daughter, in a recent meeting.
The post fell earlier vacant since PTI leader Shah Farman resigned from the ceremonial position after Imran Khan’s ouster from the center.
Since then KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has been serving as acting governor as per constitutional requirements.
In previous months, PDM leaders failed to reach a consensus over the appointment of the governor of the northeastern region however after consensus, the ruling alliance finalized the JUI leader for the role.
