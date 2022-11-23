Ex-JUI-F senator Ghulam Ali appointed as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor
Web Desk
12:05 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Ex-JUI-F senator Ghulam Ali appointed as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor
Source: Senator Haji Ghulam Ali Official / Facebook
Share

PESHAWAR – President Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of former JUI-F senator Haji Ghulam Ali as the governor of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif earlier sent the summary to President Arif Alvi to appoint Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam leader Ghulam Ali as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor.

Reports in local media suggest that the ruling alliance agreed on the name of Haji Ghulam Ali, father-in-law of Fazl-ur-Rehman’s daughter, in a recent meeting.

The post fell earlier vacant since PTI leader Shah Farman resigned from the ceremonial position after Imran Khan’s ouster from the center.

Since then KP Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has been serving as acting governor as per constitutional requirements.

Sindh, KP governors announce resignations as ... 05:38 PM | 11 Apr, 2022

LAHORE – Sindh governor Imran Ismail and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman have tendered resignations ...

In previous months, PDM leaders failed to reach a consensus over the appointment of the governor of the northeastern region however after consensus, the ruling alliance finalized the JUI leader for the role.

More From This Category
Nawaz Sharif, family spotted enjoying Europe ...
02:05 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
Pakistan felicitates Saudi Arabia on historic ...
01:36 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
PMC announces MDCAT 2022 result (Check Result ...
11:32 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
COAS Bajwa addresses Defence Day ceremony today
10:03 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
Key suspect in Karachi cop murder flees Pakistan
09:14 AM | 23 Nov, 2022
PM Office receives summary for appointment of ...
08:46 AM | 23 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed
05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anmol Baloch draws flak over bold photoshoot
01:17 PM | 23 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr