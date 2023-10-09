Search

PHC orders MDCAT 2023 retake within six weeks

PHC orders MDCAT 2023 retake within six weeks
PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday ordered the reconduct of MDCAT 2023 examinations within six weeks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after cheating scandal emerged after the test was conducted last month. 

“The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) conducted on September 10th, 2023, is cancelled and shall be re-taken within 06-week’ time in order to ensure timely admission into the medical institution,” read the verdict, which was reserved last month. 

The high court remarked that Khyber Medical University (KMU) shall conduct a fair and transparent test in accordance with codal formalities and the Provincial government will provide security through District Administration and police. 

Following the decision, the court has wrapped up 70 petitions filed by applicants, seeking reconduct of test after they alleged that massive cheating was observed in the previous exam.

During the previous hearing, the joint investigation team (JIT) submitted an initial report, which revealed that an organised group, involving top officials, was behind the illegal act of cheating. It added that FIRs had been registered against 219 suspects. 

Last month, scores of candidates were arrested on charges of cheating during the MDCAT 2023, which took place on September 10. Police and local administration had recovered Bluetooth devices from the students during the test. 

MDCAT Results 2023 – Check Latest Updates here

