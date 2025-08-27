Punjab to decide on school holiday extension amid floods on August 29

LAHORE – The Punjab government is closely monitoring the ongoing flood situation across the province and may announce an extension in school holidays.

Reports said Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat is expected to make a key announcement on August 29, regarding whether school holidays will be extended in response to the emergency caused by floods in several districts.

The School Education Department said it is bringing all provincial institutions onto a unified platform to ensure coordinated action for relief, rehabilitation, and safety in flood-affected areas.

The classes from class 1 to 8 are set to resume on September 1 across Punjab.

The final decision on school holidays will be based on updated flood assessments and input from local authorities across Punjab.

Earlier in the day, schools were closed in Sialkot city of Punjab today (August 27) after it witnessed record-breaking rainfall, surpassing all levels recorded in the past 11 years.

According to official data, over 335 millimeters of rain was recorded in various parts of the district.

Heavy downpours flooded multiple areas, including Rangpura, Allama Iqbal Chowk, Dara Araiyan, and Prem Nagar. The Meteorological Department has forecast further rain in the coming days.

Flash flooding in the Dekh Nullah has submerged several nearby villages. According to the district administration, rescue teams are actively relocating affected residents to safer locations.

In response to the worsening conditions, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Saba Asghar Ali, declared a local holiday across all educational institutions in the district.

The decision was made in light of the emergency situation caused by heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

The deputy commissioner has urged citizens to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and strictly stay away from rivers, streams, and flood-prone areas. Section 144 has been enforced across the district, and strict action will be taken against any violations.