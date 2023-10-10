Sindh announces retake of MDCAT 2023

KARACHI – Caretaker Sindh government has decided to re-conduct the MDCAT 2023 again as previous medical test exam was hit by cheating controversy.

Caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar said that the MDCAT retake will be held by Dow University of Health Sciences, adding that date for the test will be announced.

Earlier, the MDCAT 2023 was conducted on September 10 but a huge number of candidates raised concerns over massive cheating during the entrance exam. Some of them had also asked the authorities to re-take the test to ensure transparency in the admission process.

Earlier this week, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered the reconduct of MDCAT 2023 examinations within six weeks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after cheating scandal emerged after the test was conducted last month.

“The Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) conducted on September 10th, 2023, is cancelled and shall be re-taken within 06-week’ time in order to ensure timely admission into the medical institution,” read the verdict, which was reserved last month.

The high court remarked that Khyber Medical University (KMU) shall conduct a fair and transparent test in accordance with codal formalities and the Provincial government will provide security through District Administration and police.

During the previous hearing, the joint investigation team (JIT) submitted an initial report, which revealed that an organised group, involving top officials, was behind the illegal act of cheating. It added that FIRs had been registered against 219 suspects.

Last month, scores of candidates were arrested on charges of cheating during the MDCAT 2023, which took place on September 10. Police and local administration had recovered Bluetooth devices from the students during the test.