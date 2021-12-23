Mukhtar Mai terrorised with death threats after security withdrawn

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani gang-rape victim, Mukhtar Mai, who won international acclaim as a campaigner for women's rights now faces death threats as her security has been withdrawn without any notice.

Report of The News said Mukhtar, 50, and her children were in shock as officials revoked her security without prior notice.

The sexual abuse victim, who is currently running a school in Meerwala – a rural tehsil in the Muzaffargarh District of Punjab, said she was given security protocols for life until now.

The women rights activist also mentioned that a gun-toting man, identified as Wasim, barged into her residence and threatened her. She said the sudden security withdrawal has made her family members insecure in wake of persistent fear.

She also mentioned approaching Muzaffargarh DPO Hassan Iqbal to deploy the security personnel again but no action was taken even after a month. DIG Dera Division was also aware of her ordeal.

DG Khan Regional Police Officer Waqas Nazir said the constable assigned for her security is her husband and was transferred but Mukhtar did not accept the transfer. RPO then directed Muzaffargarh DPO to post the constable of her choice.

Mai married her police constable husband in March 2009 and has five children from a previous marriage. She runs a primary school for girls and boys and provides free education to children with the assistance of philanthropists.

The gang survivor from Southern Punjab was gang-raped by five men in 2002 as punishment after her 12-year-old brother was accused of adultery. The incident shocked the nation as well as the world but she ignored taboos in campaigning to get her attackers convicted.

Later, an anti-terrorism court sentenced 6 men to death for sexual assault but the Lahore High Court acquitted 5 of the 6 convicted rapists in 2005 saying they did not have sufficient evidence.