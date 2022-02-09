Kaghlasht snow sports festival kicks off in scenic Chitral valley

CHITRAL – The snow sports festival kicked off this week in the picturesque Kaghlasht area of the Upper Chitral district despite the extreme weather in the northern region.

Youth from KP and adjourning areas are taking part in the snow gala as the festival offers skiing, skating, paragliding besides traditional games. The festival has been organised by the district administration to promote sports tourism.

KP Chief Minister’s aide on Minorities Wazir Zada and Malakand Division Commissioner Zaheerul Islam also attended the inaugural ceremony of the sports festival.

Malakand commissioner while speaking on occasion said the snow festival would be expanded to make it part of the winter tourism. Islam hailed the talent of local players saying Kaghlasht was the most beautiful valley of the Upper Chitral district.

Meanwhile, Deputy commissioners of Upper Chitral and Lower Chitral Manzoor Ahmad Afridi and Muhammad Anwarul Haq also attended the ceremony and assured that every facility would be provided to the players to promote winter tourism in both districts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier mentioned that the incumbent government was working on a ski resort’s feasibility in a bid to promote winter tourism in Pakistan.