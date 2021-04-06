Pakistan's first ski resort in Deosai on the cards
Pakistan's first ski resort in Deosai on the cards
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday shared breathtaking pictures of the ‘first ever' winter skiing in snow-covered Deosai.

'Exploring winter tourism and ski resorts feasibility,' PM Imran said in a tweet.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan was expecting to visit Gilgit Baltistan to announce a development package for the region but the tour postponed due to bad weather.

Gilgit-Baltistan has huge potential for tourism that needs to be exploited. There is a need to pay special attention to tourism promotion and environmental protection. Tourism can be the biggest source of employment in Pakistan - if proper work is done to develop the sector, the premier told CM GB. 

Deosai region is located on the boundary of the Karakoram and the western Himalayas. It remains covered with snow for 8 months. The region hosts a range of beautiful flowers of all hues and colours, but not a single tree is found in this plateau spread over 3000 square km.

