Hassan Ali and wife Samiya blessed with a baby girl

Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali and wife Samiya Khan have welcomed their first baby, a baby girl.

Announcing the arrival of his daughter on Tuesday, the 26-year-old shared the news of the birth of his little bundle of joy.

Turning to his social media handles, he welcomed the "little princess" to the family and wrote:

"Allahumduillah! Allah has blessed us with the baby girl. Welcome to our family my princess. I wish this little angel have wonderful dreams. May the almighty always be with her to fulfill her dreams on the walk of her life. Ameen, Please remember in your dua," Ali wrote on Twitter.

The bowler is presently in South Africa for a three-match one-day international (ODI) and four-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

Earlier in November last year, Khan shared the news that she and Ali are expecting their first baby. Taking to social media, she shared few pictures with her baby bump, and wrote, "No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes a little kick to make everything feel alright. Alhamdulillah."

Hassan and Samiya tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dubai with family and close friends in attendance.

Khan is an aeronautical engineer by profession from Haryana, India and the two met through a mutual friend in Dubai and fell in love.