Hassan Ali and wife Samiya blessed with a baby girl
Web Desk
01:48 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Hassan Ali and wife Samiya blessed with a baby girl
Share

Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali and wife Samiya Khan have welcomed their first baby, a baby girl.

Announcing the arrival of his daughter on Tuesday, the 26-year-old shared the news of the birth of his little bundle of joy.

Turning to his social media handles, he welcomed the "little princess" to the family and wrote:

"Allahumduillah! Allah has blessed us with the baby girl. Welcome to our family my princess. I wish this little angel have wonderful dreams. May the almighty always be with her to fulfill her dreams on the walk of her life. Ameen, Please remember in your dua," Ali wrote on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hassan Ali (@ha55an_ali)

The bowler is presently in South Africa for a three-match one-day international (ODI) and four-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

Earlier in November last year, Khan shared the news that she and Ali are expecting their first baby. Taking to social media, she shared few pictures with her baby bump, and wrote, "No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes a little kick to make everything feel alright. Alhamdulillah."

Hassan and Samiya tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dubai with family and close friends in attendance.

Khan is an aeronautical engineer by profession from Haryana, India and the two met through a mutual friend in Dubai and fell in love.

Imad Wasim and wife Sannia welcome a baby girl 07:43 PM | 4 Mar, 2021

Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim and his wife have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Taking to his official ...

More From This Category
Loki – 'God of Mischief' teams up with time ...
04:27 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Chingariyan — Saba Qamar celebrates her ...
02:09 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring in red hot ...
11:39 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Ayesha & Naveed – Another TikTokers couple tie ...
09:44 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Bold in Blue – Saba Qamar slays in sultry dress ...
09:54 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Dananeer Mobeen’s new version of ...
06:50 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Loki – 'God of Mischief' teams up with time cops in the latest trailer
04:27 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr