Hassan Ali and wife Samiya blessed with a baby girl
Share
Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali and wife Samiya Khan have welcomed their first baby, a baby girl.
Announcing the arrival of his daughter on Tuesday, the 26-year-old shared the news of the birth of his little bundle of joy.
Turning to his social media handles, he welcomed the "little princess" to the family and wrote:
"Allahumduillah! Allah has blessed us with the baby girl. Welcome to our family my princess. I wish this little angel have wonderful dreams. May the almighty always be with her to fulfill her dreams on the walk of her life. Ameen, Please remember in your dua," Ali wrote on Twitter.
View this post on Instagram
The bowler is presently in South Africa for a three-match one-day international (ODI) and four-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.
Earlier in November last year, Khan shared the news that she and Ali are expecting their first baby. Taking to social media, she shared few pictures with her baby bump, and wrote, "No matter how bad my day’s been, it takes a little kick to make everything feel alright. Alhamdulillah."
Hassan and Samiya tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dubai with family and close friends in attendance.
Khan is an aeronautical engineer by profession from Haryana, India and the two met through a mutual friend in Dubai and fell in love.
Imad Wasim and wife Sannia welcome a baby girl 07:43 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim and his wife have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Taking to his official ...
- Pakistan holds first ever defence exhibition in Iraq (VIDEO)04:32 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Loki – 'God of Mischief' teams up with time cops in the latest ...04:27 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- ACES MEET 2021-1 – Pakistani, Saudi commanders review multinational ...04:20 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
-
- What is Ramadan? Here’s all you need to know about the sacred ...03:46 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Chingariyan — Saba Qamar celebrates her birthday with a new music ...02:09 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Hassan Ali and wife Samiya blessed with a baby girl01:48 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring in red hot outfit11:39 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
-
- Ramadan 2021 – What breaks a fast and what doesn't09:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Best Sehri tips to avoid dehydration06:36 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021