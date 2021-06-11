18 killed as passenger bus overturns in Khuzdar

Web Desk
10:17 AM | 11 Jun, 2021
18 killed as passenger bus overturns in Khuzdar
Share

At least 18 people killed as a passenger bus crashed in Khuzdar on Friday.

The passenger coach was traveling from Wadh to Dadu when it met with an accident at Khori in Khuzdar district of Balochistan, as a result of which 15 people on the bus died on the spot while 30 others were injured.

Soon after the accident, rescue and Levies personnel rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

The injured and deceased were shifted to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar, where three more people died and the death toll rose to 18. The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

It was reported that the passenger coach lost control and turned turtle because it was over-speeding.

Ghotki train crash death toll rises to 62 11:44 AM | 8 Jun, 2021

SUKKUR – The death toll from the collision between Millat Express and Sir Syed Express near Ghotki has risen to ...

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 ...
10:03 AM | 11 Jun, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 June 2021
09:41 AM | 11 Jun, 2021
No-confidence motion filed against NA Deputy ...
09:06 AM | 11 Jun, 2021
Pakistan reports 1,303 new Covid cases in one day
08:33 AM | 11 Jun, 2021
Firdous Ashiq Awan serves notice on Qadir ...
11:44 PM | 10 Jun, 2021
Lower house of Pakistani parliament adopts bill ...
10:47 PM | 10 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani singer wins International Music Against Child Labour award
08:41 PM | 10 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr