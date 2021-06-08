Ghotki train crash death toll rises to 62

SUKKUR – The death toll from the collision between Millat Express and Sir Syed Express near Ghotki has risen to 62, while scores have been seriously injured, local news channels reported Tuesday.

Reports quoted commissioner Sukkur suggest that the death toll in the horrific accident has surged to 62 while rescue operation is still underway at the site.

At least 58 bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after the identification process, chief medical officer Railways said. Adding that, the identification of only five bodies could not be ascertained. The officials were seeking the help of the Punjab forensic agency in the identification of five unknown bodies.

The report further stated that 23 seriously injured persons were under treatment at Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Raheem Yar Khan.

According to Pakistan’s military media wing, Army troops and Pakistan Rangers Sindh assisted the civil administration in the operation. Relief and rescue efforts are underway at the accident site.

At least 50 killed, over 70 injured as two ... 08:35 AM | 7 Jun, 2021 GHOTKI – Fifty people have lost their lives while scores are injuries after the Sir Syed Express train collided ...

The accident occurred when a Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with a Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment. The engine driver said the train was running at its normal speed after leaving Reti station and later he noticed the derailed bogies at the track and due to the short distance, the train rams into the derailed bogies.

Earlier on Monday, Federal Railways Minister Azam Swati revealed that the railway track of Sukkur Division is extremely dangerous and the derailment was apparently caused by a mechanical fault.