India condoles with Pakistan over Ghotki train crash

ISLAMABAD – India’s High Commission has sent condolences to the victims of the Ghotki train accident, which left 50 people and dozens other injured.

Taking to its official Twitter account, the Commission wrote: "We are saddened at the tragic train accident that took place in Ghotki, Sindh today morning. We offer condolences to families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

According to Railways officials, Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations and fourteen bogies derailed.

Four bogies of Millat Express completely destroyed in the accident.

Relief and rescue efforts are in progress by Pakistan Army at the train incident site near Ghotki.

According ISPR, Pakistan Rangers troops, Army Urban Search and Rescue team, carrying cutter, hydraulic spreaders, life locators and search cameras specially flown from Rawalpindi, are busy in relief and rescue efforts.

Between 2013 and 2019, 150 people died in such train disasters.