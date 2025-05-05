PSL 10: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi

MULTAN – Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 25th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

The match is being played at Multan Cricket Stadium, where Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan chose to bat after winning the toss.

On the points table, Peshawar Zalmi have 6 points, while Multan Sultans have 2.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday, a thrilling match was played between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars in Lahore, where Karachi Kings emerged victorious.

Squads

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (cap & wk), Shai Hope, Tayyab Tahir, Muhammad Amir Barki, Ashton Turner, Shahid Aziz, David Willey, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Hasnain and Ubaid Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mitch Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (cap), Mohammad Haris (wk), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal and Ali Raza.