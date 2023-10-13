Ihsanullah predicts one-sided win for Pakistan in World Cup clash against India

LAHORE – Fast bowler Ihsanullah predicted that Pakistan team would win one-sidedly in the upcoming high-voltage match against India in World Cup 2023.

The Team Green is all set to lock horns with hosts at Ahmedabad stadium tomorrow (October 14), with skipper Babar Azam ruling out the pressure factor for the match.

Ihsanullah is currently away from cricket due to elbow surgery. He had sustained an injury during a training session in the home series against New Zealand. He hoped that his rehabilitation process would start soon as five weeks of his surgery have completed.

The pacer said Pakistan made a record chase in a match against Sri Lanka. He hoped that his team would beat India like Netherlands and Sri Lanka. “I wish Pakistan win the final as it bring joy to our nation,” he said.

He appreciated the bowling of Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, adding: “We have attached great hopes to the trio”.

“My prediction is that Pakistan would win one-sidedly”.

Ihsanullah also he would now pay focus on national cricket instead of playing international leagues.