Cricketer Faheem Ashraf blessed with twin sons

Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has been blessed with twin sons.

According to a report by a local newspaper, the national cricketer’s father confirmed the arrival of his grandsons, sharing the joyous news with Faheem Ashraf’s fans.

Faheem Ashraf’s father stated that his son has welcomed twin boys, and both the babies and their mother are healthy.

He expressed immense joy over the birth of his grandsons and requested well-wishers to keep their family in prayers.

It is noteworthy that Faheem Ashraf got married on November 25, 2023, to the daughter of Rana Shabeer from Narowal.