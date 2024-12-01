Speeding dumper crushes couple at Karachi’s Jamali Bridge

KARACHI – A speeding dumper crushed a motorbike-riding couple near the Jamali Bridge on the highway.

In the accident, the motorcyclist, Abdullah, a college professor, and his wife, both died on the spot. Their bodies were later transferred to the hospital.

According to the police, the dumper driver fled the scene after the accident.

The deceased professor was identified as Tariq Salahuddin, a resident of Azizabad.

Tariq Salahuddin left behind a daughter and two sons, who are residing abroad for education. The funeral prayers for the professor and his wife will be held tomorrow.

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar has requested the police for details of the accident.