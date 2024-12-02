Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – 2 December 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham on December 2, 2024 Monday in the open market.
1 USD is 277.5 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 291.3 PKR, 1 British Pound is 349.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.65 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today
In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.5 for buying and 279.2 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 277.53.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|USD
|US Dollar
|277.5
|279.2
|EUR
|Euro
|291.3
|294.05
|GBP
|UK Pound Sterling
|349.5
|353
|SAR
|Saudi Riyal
|73.65
|74.2
|AED
|UAE Dirham
|75.35
|76
|AUD
|Australian Dollar
|180
|182.25
|BHD
|Bahrain Dinar
|731.05
|739.05
|CAD
|Canadian Dollar
|198.1
|200.5
|CNY
|China Yuan
|38.58
|38.98
|DKK
|Danish Krone
|39.58
|39.98
|HKD
|Hong Kong Dollar
|35.37
|35.72
|INR
|Indian Rupee
|3.34
|3.45
|JPY
|Japanese Yen
|1.83
|1.89
|KWD
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|892.75
|902.25
|MYR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|61.55
|62.15
|NZD
|New Zealand Dollar
|160.03
|162.03
|NOK
|Norwegian Krone
|24.77
|25.07
|OMR
|Omani Riyal
|715.5
|724
|QAR
|Qatari Riyal
|75.62
|76.32
|SGD
|Singapore Dollar
|206.25
|208.25
|SEK
|Swedish Krona
|25.82
|26.12
|CHF
|Swiss Franc
|311.45
|314.25
|THB
|Thai Baht
|7.91
|8.06