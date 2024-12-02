Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Audio Leak of PTI’s Ali Muhammad reveals frustration over Aleema Khan’s role in protests

Audio Leak Of Ptis Ali Muhammad Reveals Frustration Over Aleema Khans Role In Protests

ISLAMABAD – The menace of audio and video leaks continues in Pakistan and the latest to feature in the grim list is PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan, who expressed frustration over botched planning during November 24 protest.

The alleged audio of Ali Muhammad—Imran Khan’s confidant—surfaced after the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) ban on protests in the capital. It gave the impression that the planned march should be postponed after the IHC verdict.

The leaked message, which is doing rounds online, revealed that the jailed PTI founder Imran Khan had not directed to stage sit-in at D-Chowk, the high-security Red Zone that housed key government buildings.

Khan even told PTI chief Barrister Gohar to stop the march at the Sangjani area of Islamabad. Ali Muhammad’s clip revealed that Gohar Khan failed to spread original directives. Ali also alleged that Bushra Bibi disregarded this order and insisted on continuing the march into the Red Zone.

To people’s surprise, he also claimed that the former PM was unaware of his wife’s participation in the rally.

The former prime minister also lamented the decision to have Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, announce the protest instead of senior party leaders like chairman or secretary general.

The recent conversation shows ongoing internal strife within PTI over key decisions related to the protest, raising questions about party unity.

May 9 attacks: New audio leak featuring PTI women leaders surfaces online

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – 2 December 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.3 294.05
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.5 353
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED UAE Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 180 182.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.05 739.05
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.83 1.89
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 892.75 902.25
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.55 62.15
NZD New Zealand Dollar 160.03 162.03
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.77 25.07
OMR Omani Riyal 715.5 724
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.25 208.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 311.45 314.25
THB Thai Baht 7.91 8.06
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search