Audio Leak of PTI’s Ali Muhammad reveals frustration over Aleema Khan’s role in protests

ISLAMABAD – The menace of audio and video leaks continues in Pakistan and the latest to feature in the grim list is PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan, who expressed frustration over botched planning during November 24 protest.

The alleged audio of Ali Muhammad—Imran Khan’s confidant—surfaced after the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) ban on protests in the capital. It gave the impression that the planned march should be postponed after the IHC verdict.

The leaked message, which is doing rounds online, revealed that the jailed PTI founder Imran Khan had not directed to stage sit-in at D-Chowk, the high-security Red Zone that housed key government buildings.

Khan even told PTI chief Barrister Gohar to stop the march at the Sangjani area of Islamabad. Ali Muhammad’s clip revealed that Gohar Khan failed to spread original directives. Ali also alleged that Bushra Bibi disregarded this order and insisted on continuing the march into the Red Zone.

To people’s surprise, he also claimed that the former PM was unaware of his wife’s participation in the rally.

The former prime minister also lamented the decision to have Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, announce the protest instead of senior party leaders like chairman or secretary general.

The recent conversation shows ongoing internal strife within PTI over key decisions related to the protest, raising questions about party unity.