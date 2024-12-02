Joint Task Force comprising ISI, MI officials to probe anti-state propaganda

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government is tightening noose around those spreading anti-state propaganda, especially after recent protests in the capital.

In this regard, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government formed a powered Joint Task Force aimed at identifying and addressing individuals spreading anti-state propaganda.

PTA chief, Major General (R) Hafeez-ur-Rehman-led team includes key officials from Interior, Information ministry and officials from Islamabad Police, FIA Cybercrime Wing, Intelligence Bureau, ISI, and MI will be part of the force.

The officials got directives to submit their findings in ten days to recommend suggestions to government. This initiative forms part of the government’s efforts to combat growing challenges posed by misinformation and anti-state campaigns, ensuring accountability and safeguarding the nation’s institutions.

The anti-state campaign used fabricated content to mislead foreign audiences about human rights violations. The task force, including officials from key government departments and security agencies, will find culprits behind this who will face the music.

A senior government official emphasized that all resources will be used to protect state institutions and ensure these malicious efforts are thwarted.