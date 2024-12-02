WFP partners with Pakistani govt to improve access to affordable, nutritious food

ISLAMABAD – World Food Programme (WFP) has launches new meal initiative in Pakistan to ensure access to safe and nutritious food for all.

WFP Country Director Ms. Coco Ushiyama highlighted the organization’s ongoing efforts to improve food access for all, especially in rural and underserved areas of Pakistan.

Ms. Ushiyama stressed that access to affordable and nutritious food remains a critical issue in the country, and the WFP is addressing this challenge through a focus on food accessibility and affordability as part of its commitment to the fundamental right to food.

She said WFP’s work is in partnerships with organizations such as Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). These collaborations work on both policy and community levels to promote food security, strengthen social protection systems, and improve nutrition across the country. At the community level, WFP is working with local governments to ensure people have access to safe, nutritious food.

One of WFP’s major initiatives, the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, is aimed at preventing stunting. This nationwide program combines health and nutrition services to support mothers and children, particularly those under two years old, and has shown positive results in improving nutritional outcomes.

WFP is also actively involved in school meal programs, including a recent initiative in Balochistan that provides locally sourced, nutritious meals to schoolchildren. This program not only boosts health but also encourages school attendance, contributing to long-term educational and human capital development.

With decades of experience in implementing school meal programs across over 100 countries, WFP has seen proven success in increasing school retention, attendance, and academic performance. These efforts, Ms. Ushiyama noted, go beyond education, as better health and nutrition directly enhance a child’s ability to focus and succeed in their studies. In some regions, WFP’s school meal programs also support local farmers by sourcing food locally.