Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

WFP partners with Pakistani govt to improve access to affordable, nutritious food

Wfp Partners With Pakistani Govt To Improve Access To Affordable Nutritious Food

ISLAMABAD –  World Food Programme (WFP) has launches new meal initiative in Pakistan to  ensure access to safe and nutritious food for all.

WFP Country Director Ms. Coco Ushiyama highlighted the organization’s ongoing efforts to improve food access for all, especially in rural and underserved areas of Pakistan.

Ms. Ushiyama stressed that access to affordable and nutritious food remains a critical issue in the country, and the WFP is addressing this challenge through a focus on food accessibility and affordability as part of its commitment to the fundamental right to food.

She said WFP’s work is in partnerships with organizations such as Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). These collaborations work on both policy and community levels to promote food security, strengthen social protection systems, and improve nutrition across the country. At the community level, WFP is working with local governments to ensure people have access to safe, nutritious food.

One of WFP’s major initiatives, the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, is aimed at preventing stunting. This nationwide program combines health and nutrition services to support mothers and children, particularly those under two years old, and has shown positive results in improving nutritional outcomes.

WFP is also actively involved in school meal programs, including a recent initiative in Balochistan that provides locally sourced, nutritious meals to schoolchildren. This program not only boosts health but also encourages school attendance, contributing to long-term educational and human capital development.

With decades of experience in implementing school meal programs across over 100 countries, WFP has seen proven success in increasing school retention, attendance, and academic performance. These efforts, Ms. Ushiyama noted, go beyond education, as better health and nutrition directly enhance a child’s ability to focus and succeed in their studies. In some regions, WFP’s school meal programs also support local farmers by sourcing food locally.

 

Picture of Associated Press of Pakistan
Associated Press of Pakistan
Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) - Pakistan s Premier News Agency

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – 2 December 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.3 294.05
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.5 353
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED UAE Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 180 182.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.05 739.05
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.83 1.89
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 892.75 902.25
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.55 62.15
NZD New Zealand Dollar 160.03 162.03
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.77 25.07
OMR Omani Riyal 715.5 724
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.25 208.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 311.45 314.25
THB Thai Baht 7.91 8.06
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search