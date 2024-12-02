Pakistan Internet slowdown, social media disruption leave millions struggling to connect

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, a country of over 242 million, is struggling to connect as internet slowdowns and social media disruption continue to affect users.

Internet users in key cities lamented severe internet slowdowns, leading to widespread frustration and disruption of daily activities. Besides limited internet, other social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and WhatsApp, have been particularly affected, with users struggling to share content online.

The dilemma even forced tens of thousands to Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to bypass restrictions, but VPN services are also experiencing outages in several regions, in double whammy.

Those who are working on Meta platforms like Facebook, and WhatsApp decried disruptions, as the disruption not only affect those seeking online entertainment but to those who are working from home.

Amid this dire situation, the country’s IT Minister linked the disruptions to Ministry of Interior’s decision to block the social media platform X, saying cybersecurity threats are a daily concern, and the Ministry of Interior directs the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in cases involving national security.

Meanwhile, those doing Work From Home and even students attending online online classes are also facing issues due to the slowdown.

As the situation continues, Pakistanis are calling for urgent action to restore normal internet speeds and ensure that vital services, including education and business operations, can function smoothly once again.