Search

Pakistan

May 9 attacks: New audio leak featuring PTI women leaders surfaces online

12:46 PM | 24 May, 2023
May 9 attacks: New audio leak featuring PTI women leaders surfaces online
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

ISLAMABAD – An alleged audio clip purportedly featuring women leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged on Wednesday, wherein they apparently discussed plan to attack GHQ, the Pakistan Army’s headquarter. 

The purported audio leak came as a crackdown continues against the PTI leaders and workers in the wake of the May 9 violent protests that had erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case. 

During the protests, the angry PTI supports had also attacked military installations, corps commander house in Lahore and gate of the GHQ in Rawalpindi. 

In the audio, a voice, suggested to be former PTI MPA Farah Agha, could be heard holding discussion about storming the GHQ. She could be heard telling the PTI worker Sabreena that now they are reaching GHQ. 

“I have left for the place and Mam Kanwal (Ex-MNA Kanwal Shozab) is on the way also. Mam Kanwal has given directives to go to GHQ,” Ms Agha could be heard as saying in the leaked audio.

In the clip, she purportedly tells the PTI worker about suspension of the internet service. She could also be heard telling that there was worst shelling near Liaquat Bagh, adding that road leading to Saddar are closed. 

DP Exclusive: Unseen footage of attack on Lahore Corps Commander's residence

Pakistan

Pakistani govt mulling options to ban PTI, confirms Defence Minister

01:14 PM | 24 May, 2023

IHC orders release of PTI leader Asad Umar

10:08 AM | 24 May, 2023

Ex-PTI MNA Saima Nadeem offloaded from Canada bound flight, taken into custody

09:18 AM | 24 May, 2023

Another setback for Imran Khan as Fayyazul Hassan Chohan leaves PTI

06:25 PM | 23 May, 2023

Is there a public holiday on May 25 in Pakistan?

05:33 PM | 23 May, 2023

Shireen Mazari quits PTI, condemns May 9 violence

04:41 PM | 23 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Punjab announces summer vacations

01:22 PM | 24 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 24th May 2023 

09:03 AM | 24 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.

Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.

As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.

Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-24-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 24, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Karachi PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Islamabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Peshawar PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Quetta PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Sialkot PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Attock PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Gujranwala PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Jehlum PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Multan PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Bahawalpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Gujrat PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Nawabshah PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Chakwal PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Hyderabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Nowshehra PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Sargodha PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Faisalabad PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545
Mirpur PKR 234,500 PKR 2,545

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: