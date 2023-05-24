May 9 attacks: New audio leak featuring PTI women leaders surfaces online

ISLAMABAD – An alleged audio clip purportedly featuring women leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged on Wednesday, wherein they apparently discussed plan to attack GHQ, the Pakistan Army’s headquarter.
The purported audio leak came as a crackdown continues against the PTI leaders and workers in the wake of the May 9 violent protests that had erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case.
During the protests, the angry PTI supports had also attacked military installations, corps commander house in Lahore and gate of the GHQ in Rawalpindi.
In the audio, a voice, suggested to be former PTI MPA Farah Agha, could be heard holding discussion about storming the GHQ. She could be heard telling the PTI worker Sabreena that now they are reaching GHQ.
“I have left for the place and Mam Kanwal (Ex-MNA Kanwal Shozab) is on the way also. Mam Kanwal has given directives to go to GHQ,” Ms Agha could be heard as saying in the leaked audio.
In the clip, she purportedly tells the PTI worker about suspension of the internet service. She could also be heard telling that there was worst shelling near Liaquat Bagh, adding that road leading to Saddar are closed.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
