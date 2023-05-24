May 9 attacks: New audio leak featuring PTI women leaders surfaces online

ISLAMABAD – An alleged audio clip purportedly featuring women leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged on Wednesday, wherein they apparently discussed plan to attack GHQ, the Pakistan Army’s headquarter.

The purported audio leak came as a crackdown continues against the PTI leaders and workers in the wake of the May 9 violent protests that had erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan in a corruption case.

During the protests, the angry PTI supports had also attacked military installations, corps commander house in Lahore and gate of the GHQ in Rawalpindi.

In the audio, a voice, suggested to be former PTI MPA Farah Agha, could be heard holding discussion about storming the GHQ. She could be heard telling the PTI worker Sabreena that now they are reaching GHQ.

“I have left for the place and Mam Kanwal (Ex-MNA Kanwal Shozab) is on the way also. Mam Kanwal has given directives to go to GHQ,” Ms Agha could be heard as saying in the leaked audio.

In the clip, she purportedly tells the PTI worker about suspension of the internet service. She could also be heard telling that there was worst shelling near Liaquat Bagh, adding that road leading to Saddar are closed.