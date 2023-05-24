Pakistani govt mulling options to ban PTI, confirms Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD – Amid widespread crackdown against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed mulling all options to ban the former ruling party after the May 9 attacks.

Speaking with media in Islamabad, the PML-N stalwart said the coalition government was looking for all-out options to outlaw Imran Khan-led party, saying his nefarious gambit of attacking military installations will never going to repeat.

Asif, known for his outspoken personality, linked PTI’s protests in line with New Delhi’s plan. He said archrival India was pleased as Imran Khan and his supporters fulfilled their long-due thirst by attacking monuments of national heroes and vandalising the state assets.

The senior minister also clarified that attacks on sensitive installations were not spontaneous but pre-planned, as he alleged ousted prime minister Imran Khan and his close members of attacking Army Headquarters and Corps Commander House.

Earlier, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also confirmed that the legal team of the ruling alliance was reviewing the matter in light of several revelations that could lead to a reference being filed against the PTI.

As the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is set to take big step to outlaw Imran Khan-led PTI, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) opposed the proposal.

Human rights activists also opposed the move, saying any attempt to dissolve the country’s leading party would likely further plunge the South Asian nation into a deeper political crisis.