Punjab announces summer vacations

LAHORE – The Punjab government on Wednesday announced summer vacations in all schools across the province.

The secretary school education made the announcement, stating that the vacation will commence on June 6 and conclude on August 20.

Earlier, All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) announced the summer vacation for private educational institutions will start from mid-June till mid-August.

A notification issued by the body’s secretary general stated “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of Article 11 read with Article 12 of the Constitution of the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation, The Hon'ble Central President Mr. Kashif Ali Mirza, has been pleased to give approval, Summer Holidays”.

It said all private schools under the administrative control of APPSF shall remain closed from June 15-August 14, 2023.

Last week, the Sindh government had announced that summer vacations for educational institutions in the province will be observed from June 1 to July 31.