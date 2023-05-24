Pakistan private schools federation announces summer vacations

LAHORE – The summer vacation for private educational institutions will start from mid-June till mid-August, All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) announced.
A notification issued by the body’s secretary general stated “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of Article 11 read with Article 12 of the Constitution of the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation, The Hon'ble Central President Mr. Kashif Ali Mirza, has been pleased to give approval, Summer Holidays”.
It said all private schools under the administrative control of APPSF shall remain closed from June 15-August 14, 2023.
ملک بھرپرائیویٹ سکولزتعطیلات15جون تا14اگست ہونگی، باضابطہ نوٹیفیکیشن جاری کردیاگیا:کاشف مرزا— Kashif Mirza (@Kashif_mirza1) May 21, 2023
صدرآل پاکستان پرائیویٹ سکولز فیڈریشن
صوبہ سندھ تعطیلات 1جون-31جولائی تک ہونگی:#Pakistan #media #news #PM #CM #government #schools #teachers #students #parents #education #privateschools pic.twitter.com/G698v4oX1y
As the private federation announces dates for summer, Punjab, KP, and other regions have not announced dates for summer break.
As of now, only the Sindh government has officially announced the vacation for schools and colleges across the province which will start from June 1 till July 31.
