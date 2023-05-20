Punjab likely to change summer vacations schedule for 2023

LAHORE – The interim government has reportedly changed summer vacations for all public and private schools in the country's most populated region Punjab.

Reports in local media quoting sources said students in Punjab will get a two-month summer break, which will start from June 06, 2023, instead of the start of the month. It said School Education Department has finalised summary with an updated schedule for summer break.

The caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi will make the final decision after meeting with education department officials, per reports. Meanwhile, students and parents are looking at official announcement to finalise their holiday plans.

Earlier, it was reported that summer vacations for educational institutions in the province will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

On Friday, the Sindh government announced the dates for the summer vacations which will start at the start of next month and will continue till the end of July.

Meanwhile, another spell of heatwave-like weather is set to scorch Sindh and other regions where temperature can likely go up to 47 degrees.