NAB clears Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Ashiana housing scandal

LAHORE – National Accountability Bureau on Saturday cleared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal, the same case in which the anti-graft body arrested PML-N president back in 2018.

In a recent report, the country’s apex anti-graft body said it did not find any proof of misappropriation in the process of awarding Aashiana Housing project tenders, stating that neither the project incurred any financial loss to the national exchequer during a period, nor did Shehbaz Sharif got any financial gain from it.

NAB said investigators found no proof against PM Sharif regarding misuse of his authority.

The reports further maintained that Kamran Kayani did not cause any loss to the national kitty and nor did Fawad Hasan Fawad get any funds from other parties.

NAB submitted its response to the premier’s plea for acquittal in the case in the accountability court of Lahore.

Later, the court summoned the lawyers of other parties in the case for arguments; the hearing was then adjourned till May 27.