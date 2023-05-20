PM Shehbaz condoles death of eight Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah hotel fire

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed sadness over the death of eight Pakistani Umrah pilgrims in a hotel fire in Makkah.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the premier has also directed the religious affairs ministry to ensure the provision of best treatment to the injured and all-possible assistance to relatives of the deceased.

PM Shehbaz also extended his condolences and sympathies to the bereaved relatives of the victims, the minister added.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office confirmed the death of eight Pakistanis and six others who were injured in an unfortunate fire incident in the Holy City of Makkah.

In a statement, MOFA said “We have reports of 8 deaths and 6 injured Pakistanis in the incident. Our Mission in Jeddah is in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families.”

It was reported that the deceased persons belong to the district Kasur of Punjab and Vehari. The dead persons are identified as Riaz Gujjar, his wife, his maternal grandfather, his father-in-law, and Haji Ashraf, along with his wife and mother-in-law.

The blaze started on the third floor of a multi-story building in the neighborhood of Ibrahim Khalil Road.

Last month, nine Pakistani citizens including women and children died and five suffered injuries during a tragic traffic accident in Saudi Arabia.