Three soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on checkpost in Balochistan’s Zarghoon

RAWALPINDI – Three soldiers were martyred and one terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan, said military’s media wing on Saturday.

“On 20 May 2023, early in the morning, a group of terrorists attacked a security forces Post established in Zarghoon, Marget Area of Balochistan. The Post had recently been established to help check extortion efforts targeting coal mines in the area,” the ISPR said in a statement.

Troops deployed at the post retaliated readily to the fire raid thereby, pushing back the terrorists. However, in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire three soldiers embraced martyrdom while one terrorists was killed.

Based on follow up ISR effort, likely hideout of fleeing terrorists has been identified in nearby mountains and a deliberate blocking and sanitisation operation has been launched.

Currently, the operation is progressing well and security forces are maintaining pressure to deny terrorists escape from the area.

Security Forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.