Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sana among top political, military leaders on ‘hit list’ of TTP

LAHORE – Banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is reportedly planning to carry out terror attacks on key government and military figures, including PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.
Media reports based on information from security officials suggest that attacks are being planned by outlawed TTP and Jamaat-ul-Ahraar (JuA). To execute plans, militants are likely to attack vehicles of politicians and checkpoints of law enforcement organisations (LEAs).
Under the direction of JuA chief Rafiullah, a terror squad with two suicide bombers has entered Punjab.
Separately, TTP commander Sarbakaf Mohmand commended the criminals who took part in the nationwide protests on May 9 following the arrest of the PTI chief in which several civil, and military installations were attacked.
The recent reports surfaced on the heels of a suicide attack on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq who remained unhurt in a suicide attack in Zhob, Balochistan.
In recent months, KPK and Balochistan witnessed sharp escalation in terror attacks while security forces stepped up operations against militants.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 20, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|296.9
|300.15
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.84
|785.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.08
|42.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.30
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.63
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.07
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,510
