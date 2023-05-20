Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sana among top political, military leaders on ‘hit list’ of TTP

LAHORE – Banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is reportedly planning to carry out terror attacks on key government and military figures, including PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Media reports based on information from security officials suggest that attacks are being planned by outlawed TTP and Jamaat-ul-Ahraar (JuA). To execute plans, militants are likely to attack vehicles of politicians and checkpoints of law enforcement organisations (LEAs).

Under the direction of JuA chief Rafiullah, a terror squad with two suicide bombers has entered Punjab.

Separately, TTP commander Sarbakaf Mohmand commended the criminals who took part in the nationwide protests on May 9 following the arrest of the PTI chief in which several civil, and military installations were attacked.

The recent reports surfaced on the heels of a suicide attack on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq who remained unhurt in a suicide attack in Zhob, Balochistan.

In recent months, KPK and Balochistan witnessed sharp escalation in terror attacks while security forces stepped up operations against militants.