Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Latest Rates for 2 December 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan stand at Rs276,200 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs236,797 on December 2, 2024, Monday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 259,783 per tola, 21 Karat at 247,975, and 18 Karat at 212,550.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs276,200 per 10 Grams Rs236,797

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad