Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Romania’s path to progress, National Day highlights achievements, future goals: Envoy

Romania Celebrates National Day A Legacy Of Unity And Vision For The Future

ISLAMABAD—Romania’s National Day on December 1 celebrates more than the historic union 1918. It marks the nation’s transformation journey, its growing role in Europe, and its partnerships worldwide, including with Pakistan.

Dan Stoenescu, ambassador-designate of Romania to Pakistan, said in his message on National Day that December 1 is a significant day for Romanians. It commemorates the 1918 union of Transylvania with the Kingdom of Romania, a milestone that shaped the modern state. It is also a time to reflect on Romania’s achievements since joining the European Union in 2007 and its evolving role in a complex global landscape.
He said Romania’s history has been marked by resilience and growth. After the fall of the Iron Curtain 35 years ago, the country transitioned from totalitarianism to democracy. “Now, in the face of challenges like Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and regional instability, Romania remains committed to European values of solidarity and determination”, he added.
As a NATO member for 20 years, he said Romania has bolstered its security and international standing. NATO’s 75th anniversary this year underscores the alliance’s role in fostering unity and protection for its billion-strong population. He said Romania actively supports NATO’s principles, the “open door” policy, and partnerships with countries sharing democratic values.
While appreciating his country’s effort, he said joining the EU has been a turning point for Romania. Over the past 17 years, EU membership has transformed the nation’s economy, infrastructure, and quality of life. He added that Romania has received over €60 billion in EU funds, driving projects in transport, healthcare, education, and environmental protection.
He said the impact is visible: Romania’s GDP has tripled, and GDP per capita has nearly quadrupled since 2007. Citizens enjoy higher wages, improved infrastructure, and greater opportunities for education and work across Europe. By 2025, Romania is set to join the Schengen zone, enabling visa-free travel globally, including to the U.S.
The ambassador-designate said the EU programs like Erasmus have connected Romanians to the world, with over 44,000 students benefiting from international study opportunities. Meanwhile, investments in digitalization and infrastructure have prepared the nation to address future challenges effectively.
He also indicated future the Romania stands at a crossroads, with €79 billion allocated from the EU budget for 2021-2027, including the Next Generation EU recovery plan. This funding offers opportunities to accelerate reforms in healthcare, education, and digitalization, he mentioned.
The government aims to strengthen infrastructure and tackle global challenges like the Ukraine conflict and pandemic recovery, he said and added that Romania’s commitment to EU principles positions it as a vital contributor to European resilience and unity.
“Support for the European integration of Moldova and Ukraine highlights Romania’s dedication to regional stability. As a key player in the EU, Romania continues to advocate for a secure and prosperous Europe”, he added.
Highlighting Romania’s bilateral relations with Pakistan, he said they also play an essential role in Romania’s global outreach, adding, “This year marks 60 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations, characterized by political dialogue and cooperation in areas of mutual interest.”
He said Romania and Pakistan are working to deepen their collaboration, particularly within the EU-Pakistan framework and international platforms like the UN. He added that strengthening this partnership is a priority as both nations aim to address shared challenges and advance common goals.
He said Romania’s National Day celebrates progress and a commitment to the future. The country’s integration into the European project has brought economic growth, democratic stability, and global connectivity, he added.
This National Day serves as a reminder of the road travelled and the potential ahead for Romania and its people.
Picture of Associated Press of Pakistan
Associated Press of Pakistan
Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) - Pakistan s Premier News Agency

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 1 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.3 294.05
GBP UK Pound Sterling 349.5 353
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AED UAE Dirham 75.35 76
AUD Australian Dollar 180 182.25
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.05 739.05
CAD Canadian Dollar 198.1 200.5
CNY China Yuan 38.58 38.98
DKK Danish Krone 39.58 39.98
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.37 35.72
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.83 1.89
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 892.75 902.25
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.55 62.15
NZD New Zealand Dollar 160.03 162.03
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.77 25.07
OMR Omani Riyal 715.5 724
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.62 76.32
SGD Singapore Dollar 206.25 208.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 311.45 314.25
THB Thai Baht 7.91 8.06
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search